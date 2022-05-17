ST bus collides with BMW car, MLA Sangram Jagtap narrowly escapes accident

An ST bus and a car met with an accident near Rasaini on the Mumbai-Pune expressway. MLA Sangram Jagtap has survived the accident. Sangram Jagtap's car was smashed in the accident. The accident took place around 5.30 am. No one was injured in the crash.

MLA Sangram Jagtap was coming towards Mumbai in his Mercedes car. The accident happened at that time. The collision with the ST bus was very severe. MLA Sangram Jagtap's luxury car was smashed in it. The accident was followed by a traffic jam on the highway. The exact cause of the accident is not clear. However, it is being speculated that the accident may have taken place as the driver lost control.