ST Strike: Half of MSRTC workers return to work

Nearly half of the ST workers involved in the strike have returned to work, prompting them to rush into the process without any paperwork. The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (STMC) on Thursday said that more than 16,000 round trips were made in all the depots in the state.

The written order of the High Court stating that the ST staff should be present at work before April 22. A large number of drivers and conductors participated in the strike, which affected ST rounds. By the end of Wednesday, 9,413 drivers and 9,211 conductors had arrived at work. A total of 21,595 employees have resumed work.

Now that the employees have returned to work, ST traffic in the state has also started and by the end of Wednesday, 16,000 round trips were made on various routes in the state. Through these rounds, the corporation is earning around Rs 13 crore daily, the information was given by the ST Corporation. At present there are 81,683 employees on the attendance sheet of the corporation. By the end of Thursday, a total of 41,462 employees had returned to work. On April 12 and 13, 2,971 employees returned to work.

More than eleven thousand employees have been given the opportunity to return to work. Appropriate action will be taken as per the order issued by the Minister of Transport and President of ST Corporation Anil Parab after getting the information of the employees against whom criminal offenses have been registered.

Since October 28, 2021, about 92,000 ST workers in the state have gone on strike. The strike disrupted ST services in the state. During the strike, all sections of the society travelled in private vehicles. With the lifting of Karon restrictions, schools started. The students were in agony. After the Mumbai High Court heard the case and directed the liaison officers to be present at work, the liaison staff has once again turned to the corporation.