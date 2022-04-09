ST Strike: ST employees removed from CSMT Railway Station

After being evicted from Azad Maidan, the ST protesters who had been sitting at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station have now been removed. ST employees had been sitting at the CSMT station since 5 in the morning. However, now the Railway Police and the Ticket Investigators (TC) have came and asked the protesters about the ticket. If you do not have a train ticket, get out of the platform, the protesters were told by the railway police.

The CSMT station is bustling with commuters every day. However, due to the crowd of ST protesters, it is becoming difficult to navigate at the station. Therefore, the Railway Police has taken this step. The protesters tried to oppose the railway police. However, due to heavy police presence, the protesters had to leave the CSMT station. Now ST protesters are looking for an alternative. Currently, a large crowd of ST protesters has gathered outside the CSMT station.

"We don't bother anyone. We are Marathi people, we live in Maharashtra," the protesters tried to oppose the action of the railway police. However, the railway police are not in the mood to listen to anything.

After being evicted from Azad Maidan, ST protesters are now sitting at the nearby Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station. These ST protesters have taken a stand that they will not return without taking all our colleagues. Some protesters were also detained during the early morning operation at Azad Maidan. ST protesters have also alleged that some people were beaten by the police.