State animal husbandry minister Radhakrishna Vikhe says cattle movement curbs to continue for a month

The State animal husbandry minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil said restrictions on cattle movement in Maharashtra will continue for one more month in view of the lumpy skin disease even as a massive vaccination drive is underway against the viral infection

Speaking to PTI, he said immediate action on the part of the state government and rapid vaccination have kept the deaths to just 2,100 in the state.

"We have decided to continue with the ban on the transport of domestic animals and cattle for at least one more month. Vaccination is going on and we are assessing the situation," Vikhe Patil said.

"The extra vials we had procured have already been exhausted. This vaccination drive has helped us keep the deaths to 2,100. Had we not acted immediately, the deaths of cattle could have been in the range of 20,000," he asserted.