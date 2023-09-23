State approves Metro Phase II  agreement stuck since Jan

Ashish Roy (Lokmat News Network Nagpur)

The state government has finally approved the draft of tripartite agreement to signed between Maha Metro, state government and Central government for Rs 6,708 crore Nagpur Metro Phase II. Maha Metro had sent the draft to state government on January 16 this year but the government approved it on September 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had performed the bhoomipujan of Phase II on December 11, 2022. Metro then sent the draft of the agreement to the state government. There has been no real development on this front since then. Maha Metro had awarded some tenders but not issued work orders as it has no money.

European Investment Bank (EIB) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) have agreed to provide a soft loan of Rs 3,400 crore for Metro Phase II. However, they have not disbursed the money as the tripartite agreement between Metro, state and Central government is yet to be signed.

The 43.8 km Phase II extends to Kanhan in north, Butibori MIDC in south, Transport Nagar (Kapsi) in east and Hingna in west. It consists of following four extensions of 2 corridors of Phase I - MIHAN – Butibori MIDC ESR - 18.6 km, Automotive Square – Kanhan River - 13.0 km, Prajapati Nagar – Kapsi - 5.5 km and Lokmanya Nagar – Hingna - 6.7 km. It has 30 stations.

Phase-II will connect the satellite cities of Nagpur and highly benefit a population of over 10 lakh residing in these areas. When it is operational, the total length of Nagpur Metro project will be 82 km and will have a total 68 stations. The total cost of the project is Rs 6,708 crore.