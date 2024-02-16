State Government Approves Disbursement of Rs. 28 Crore 42 Lakh for the Development of Kolhapur Airport

Kolhapur: The state government on Thursday approved the release of Rs 28.42 crore for the development of Kolhapur airport. The General Administration Department issued an ordinance in this regard.

The terminal building of Kolhapur Airport has been completed. However, many works are underway under the expansion. Apart from extending the runway, some more land will be acquired. To ensure that there is no shortage of funds, it was approved to distribute the funds to the Maharashtra Airport Development Company for the development of the airport.

Funds are provided under Articles 3053 and 0164 for the development of airports in the state. The budget has allocated Rs 300 crore for the development of airports in the state for the financial year 2023-24. Of this, the finance department has disbursed Rs 210 crore from the approved budgetary provision on the budget distribution system.

Out of this, Rs 26.82 crore was given for the development of Kolhapur airport. Meanwhile, the government approved the disbursement of the remaining Rs 150 crore to the Airport Development Company for the development of airports in the state. In this, Rs. 28.42 crore will be provided for Kolhapur airport. The funds have to be spent before March 31.