State transport bus overturns after axle break

Mumbai: An MSRTC bus overturned after experiencing breakage in its axle. This accident occurred on the morning of the 26th at the village of Pimparne, in the jurisdiction of Sangamner Taluka Police Station. The bus had schoolchildren aboard, informed Sanganer sub-divisions sub-divisional police officer Somnath Waghchaure.

Some of the students on the bus have experienced mild injuries and there are no casualties. Sangamner Taluka Police Station's senior police inspector Devidas Dhumane reached the scene of the accident and residents also rushed for help. Injured students have been sent to hospitals in Sangamner for treatment. Waghchaure assured their parents by stating that the police were investigating the accident.