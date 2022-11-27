State Women Commission issues notice to Baba Ramdev over remarks on women

Yoga guru and businessman Baba Ramdev was issued a notice by the Maharashtra State Women Commission Saturday seeking clarification on his comments against women. The commission has given him three days time to respond. In a function in Thane on Friday, Baba Ramdev said, “Women look good in sarees, women look good in salwar suits too, and in my eyes, they look good even if they wear nothing.

Apart from Ramdev, Amruta Fadnavis, the wife of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde's son MP Shrikant Shinde were present at the camp.Commenting in the issue, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut asked Amnruta Fadnavis had not protested when the comment was made.