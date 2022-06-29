Stepping down as Maha CM, announces Uddhav Thackeray

By IANS | Published: June 29, 2022 09:54 PM 2022-06-29T21:54:25+5:30 2022-06-29T22:05:07+5:30

Mumbai, June 29 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night announced he was stepping down from his ...

Stepping down as Maha CM, announces Uddhav Thackeray | Stepping down as Maha CM, announces Uddhav Thackeray

Stepping down as Maha CM, announces Uddhav Thackeray

Next

Mumbai, June 29 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night announced he was stepping down from his post.

His announcement came soon after the Supreme Court declined to stay the floor test ordered by the Governor for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to prove its majority in the Assembly on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray Supreme Court Uddhav fadnavis Telangana assembly session Asia assembly Maharashtra congress working State food Several supreme court Supreme court and high court level