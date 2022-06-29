Stepping down as Maha CM, announces Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, June 29 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday night announced he was stepping down from his post.

His announcement came soon after the Supreme Court declined to stay the floor test ordered by the Governor for the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to prove its majority in the Assembly on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor