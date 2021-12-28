Stock markets open in green amid positive global cues, Sensex up by 324 points
By ANI | Published: December 28, 2021 09:42 AM2021-12-28T09:42:23+5:302021-12-28T09:50:07+5:30
The Indian benchmark indices opened in green on Tuesday with Nifty breaching 17,100 amid positive global cues.
The 30-shares BSE Sensex was up by 324.39 points or 0.56 per cent at 57744.63 at 9.31 am.
Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was at 17181.20, up by 94.90 points or 0.63 per cent.
ONGC, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, L&T and Infosys were among gainers on Nifty.
