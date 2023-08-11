Stone pelting over banner dispute leaves 20 cops injured in Dhule's Sangvi village, 150 booked

A clash between two groups erupted in Sangvi village, located in Shirpur taluka, on Thursday evening. The confrontation was triggered by the tearing of a banner, igniting tensions within the community. As the situation escalated, local police from Dhule left the area due to mounting unrest.

The crowd's refusal to heed authorities led to a violent turn of events. Stones were hurled at the vehicles of MLA Kashiram Pawra and even a police vehicle. The incident resulted in injuries to at least 20 individuals, including police officers and staff members, who were caught in the crossfire of stone pelting.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna More lodged a complaint, prompting the Sangvi police station to register a rioting case against 150 individuals involved. As a response, authorities swiftly imposed a curfew in Sangvi village to restore order and prevent further turmoil.

Despite the imposition of curfew and a relatively peaceful environment, an air of tension still hangs over the village. To ensure the maintenance of peace, police personnel, including members of the State Reserve Police Force, have been deployed to the area. The situation remains closely monitored as efforts to diffuse the tense atmosphere continue.