Strong wind affects WR services for three hours

Western Railway services were affected by cyclonic winds near Vaitarna, possibly the effects of cyclone Biparjoy that is developing over the Arabian Sea. A WR spokesperson said, "At 2pm, OHE supply tripped between Kelve and Vaitarani stations on both Up and Down lines. At 2.20pm, the Down line OHE was restored."

An official said that the location was near Vaitarani, near the mountains, where wind velocity was quite high, because of which the OHE mast too got uprooted. But the Churchgate-bound line failed to normalise as an OHE mast uncoupled and tilted from the foundation at a bridge near Vaitarani. A tower wagon was despatched from Borivli and reached the site at 3pm. The spokesperson said, "Work began at 3.45pm and ended at 5pm, after which services resumed.