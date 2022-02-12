Students of any religion should wear prescribed uniform in school, says Kishori Pednekar

Amid the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar has given her opinion on the issue. The school uniforms are prescribed. Girls should come to school wearing the same uniform. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar has said that people of any religion should wear school uniform in school.

Several protests have erupted in Karnataka after some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab, a headscarf worn by Muslim women earlier this month.

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes.

The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.