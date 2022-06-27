Subhash Sabne targets CM Uddhav Thackeray

Thane: The revolt in the Shiv Sena last week has caused a stir in the state politics. On the one hand, more than 40 Sena MLAs, led by Eknath Shinde, have revolted and gathered in Guwahati. On the other hand, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut are forming a strong front to quell the insurgency. Meanwhile, while rejecting the Shinde faction's demand for a new alliance with the BJP.

Subhash Sabne, who came to Thane to support Eknath Shinde, said, "Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray says, 'How can I sit on the lap of Kirit Somaiya, who speaks against me and my family?' But when Uddhav Thackeray is sitting on the lap of Chhagan Bhujbal, who arrested Shiv Sena chief, do you not feel anything while inviting him for dinner?" Subhash Sabne asked Uddhav Thackeray.

Subhash Sabne further said that after forming an unnatural alliance with the Congress and the NCP, he was earlier defeated in the Yavatmal district by fielding Anil Deshmukh's brother-in-law against Shiv Sena's Shrikant Deshpande in the Shikshak constituency. After that, when the by-election of Pandharpur started, Shiv Sena's seat was given to NCP. The same was done again in the Deglaur Assembly by-election and in the recent Kolhapur by-election, the seat was handed over to the Congress despite having activists like Rajesh Srirasagar.

"Meanwhile, this is not a revolt of Eknath Shinde but a fight for the good of Shiv Sena. Therefore, ordinary Shiv Sainiks should not forget their emotional appeal and give public support to their struggle," appealed Subhash Sabne.