Success Story: Girl from Solapur ranks 15th in MPSC examination

Preeti Dattatraya Lande, a student of Khamgaon Ashram School in Solapur, ranked 15th (women's category) in the examination conducted by the Maharashtra State Public Service Commission.

Therefore, the founder of the Ashram School, Prabhakar Damre felicitated her. Preeti Lande received her primary and secondary education at Khamgaon Ashram School. She graduated from Lokmangal College.

Her father Dattatraya Lande passed away while she was studying in the first year of her degree.

But without giving up, Shobha Lande continued her education. Tears of joy flowed from her mother's eyes when she heard that her daughter had passed the PSI exam.

