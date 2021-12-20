Such comparisons have been made before, respect for Hema Malini: Sanjay Raut

A statement by Shiv Sena leader and Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil has sparked a new controversy in Jalgaon while the Nagar Panchayat elections are in full swing in the state. At a public meeting in Jalgaon, Gulabrao Patil criticized NCP leader Eknath Khadse and compared the streets directly to the cheeks of veteran actress Hema Malini.

"My challenge is to the person who has been MLA for 30 years ( Eknath Khadse) to come towards my house (in his constituency, Jalgaon district), if the roads are not like Hema Malini's cheek, then I will resign," said Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil.

After this statement of Gulabrao Patil, the politics of the state has heated. Meanwhile, now Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut has commented on this.

"This type of comparison has happened earlier too. It's a respect for Hema Malini. So, don't see it negatively. Earlier, Lalu Yadav had also given a similar example. We respect Hema Malini," said Sanjay Raut.



Meanwhile Hema Malini has also reacted to Patile's statement,"A trend of such statements was started by Lalu Ji years ago and many people have followed this trend. Such comments are not in a good taste," says BJP MP Hema Malini on Maharashtra minister Gulabrao Patil comparing roads to her cheeks"

