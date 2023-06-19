"Such people come and go, I call them kachra": Sanjay Raut criticize Kayande for joining Shinde-led Shiv Sena

Sanjay Raut, a member of the Shiv Sena (UBT), claimed that such people come and go in a kachra remark directed at Manisha Kayande, a state legislator who has joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Let it go. What difference does it make? I don't know where did she come from. I don't know where did she go. I don't know who brought her to the party. I don't know who made gave her the MLC post. Such people come and go. I call them kachra, Raut told media persons here.

Manisha Kayande who has joined Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena faction after being ousted from the post of Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson earlier, said that she wanted to do some constructive work and therefore joined the party. She joined the Sena faction in the presence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday evening.

I wanted to do some constructive work that's why I joined the Shiv Sena. It's the first time in the history of Shiv Sena that a woman has been made a secretary of the party I'm very happy, she said after joining the Shinde faction.Manisha Kayande was dismissed from the post of Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson on Sunday.