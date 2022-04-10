Summer fashion faceoff: Shehnaaz Gill or Tejasswi Prakash, who wore pink better?

Summertime is here and celebrities are all in for pop-coloured breezy outfits.

Pink is a colour that a girl can never go wrong with and TV star Tejasswi Prakash and actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill have proved so with their stylish outfits.

In a picture shared on her Instagram, Tejasswi can be seen dressed in a pink co-ord set -- a blouse with flared sleeves and high-waist pants.

The 'Bigg Boss 15' winner kept her hair open and accessorized the outfit with multiple rings and a drop pendant.

She added oomph to her outfit with a matching pink lip shade.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill can be seen in a super comfy and chic outfit, pairing a hot pink top with black shorts.

She chose a nude pink lip shade for her cute attire and looked adorable, posing on a couch.

She avoided any accessories and kept her hair straight.

On the work front, Shehnaaz, who is currently in Punjab, was recently seen in Shilpa Shetty's fitness based show 'Shape of You'.

Tejasswi, on the other hand, is busy shooting for her TV show 'Naagin 6'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor