Sunetra Pawar Poised for Rajya Sabha, Says Will Accept Central Ministry Post if Offered

Sunetra Pawar, wife of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar,set to be elected uncontested to the Rajya Sabha, said she will be happy to accept any offer of berth in the Union Council of Ministers and strive to make most of the opportunity.

She mentioned that her party, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), is engaged in introspection following her defeat in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat within Pune district. The party intends to undertake corrective measures based on this analysis. Sunetra Pawar was defeated by her sister-in-law, Supriya Sule, who is an NCP MP representing the western Maharashtra constituency.

Asked by reporters if she will accept an offer of berth in the central ministry, she said, "Of course, if given a chance, I will surely seize the opportunity."

On Thursday, Sunetra Pawar filed her nomination papers in Mumbai as the NCP candidate for a Rajya Sabha bypoll in the state. With no other contenders in the race, she is poised to secure an uncontested victory to the Upper House of Parliament. Upon her arrival in Pune, Sunetra Pawar received a warm welcome from the local NCP unit, marking the beginning of her electoral journey for the Rajya Sabha seat.

The NCP, led by Ajit Pawar, who is an ally of the BJP, currently lacks representation in the newly formed BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, inaugurated last Sunday. The NCP declined the BJP's proposal to include senior leader Praful Patel as a Minister of State with independent charge in the new NDA government.

During her campaign in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, a bastion of the Pawar family, Sunetra Pawar remarked that she received an overwhelming response from the public. However, she acknowledged the importance of respecting the voters' ultimate decision.