Sunil Tatkare Reacts to Narayan Rane's Hint of Leaving Politics, Says Unsure Why He Indicated Retirement

Veteran politician and former Union Minister Narayan Rane, who has been associated with major parties such as Shiv Sena, Congress and the BJP, has sparked speculation about his political retirement. During a public meeting in Sindhudurg, certain remarks made by him led to discussions that he may be preparing to step away from active politics. Rane stated that people have shown immense affection toward his family and assured supporters that after him, Nilesh and Nitesh would continue to extend all necessary cooperation. His comment that “one must stop at some point” has intensified political debate, prompting reactions from several leaders across party lines.

Following Narayan Rane’s remarks, senior political figures began sharing their views on the possible implications of his retirement. NCP leader Sunil Tatkare responded by saying he was unsure why Rane had indicated retirement at this stage. He suggested that it may be because Rane’s sons are active in different political parties, though such situations are common across many political families nationwide. Tatkare emphasised that, in his personal opinion, a senior leader like Narayan Rane stepping aside would not be beneficial from the perspective of development and public interest in Maharashtra, particularly the Konkan region, where Rane’s experience still holds significant value.

Explaining his stance, Narayan Rane reflected on his long political journey of 36 years. He highlighted that his public meetings were never driven by money or misconduct, stating that no worker ever appeared before him under the influence of alcohol or cigarettes. He expressed gratitude for the respect and affection shown toward his family, admitting he lacked words to thank supporters. Rane assured continued support from his sons, describing them as contributors rather than seekers. He added that there comes a time to pause due to health and age, and since both sons are now active in politics, attention should also be given to other responsibilities, subtly indicating retirement.