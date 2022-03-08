Sunny Deol posts love, admiration for his mom on International Women's Day
By ANI | Published: March 8, 2022 06:59 PM2022-03-08T18:59:40+5:302022-03-08T19:10:03+5:30
Actor Sunny Deol's latest Instagram post reflects a son's admiration for the love and care that a mother bestows on her children.
On the occasion of International Women's Day, Sunny took to Instagram and shared a loved-up picture with his mother Prakash Kaur.
In the image, Sunny can be seen giving a tight hug to her mother from behind.
"#happywomensday," he captioned the post.
Sunny and his mother's picture has garnered several likes and comments.
"Moms are the best," a netizen commented.
"Such a beautiful picture. Mother-son goals," another one wrote.
Sunny's brother Bobby Deol, too, reacted to the post. He dropped a string of heart-eyes emoji in the comment section.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny is currently busy working on 'Gadar 2', a sequel to his 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'.
( With inputs from ANI )
