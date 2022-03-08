Sunny Deol posts love, admiration for his mom on International Women's Day

Published: March 8, 2022

Actor Sunny Deol's latest Instagram post reflects a son's admiration for the love and care that a mother bestows on her children.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Sunny took to Instagram and shared a loved-up picture with his mother Prakash Kaur.

In the image, Sunny can be seen giving a tight hug to her mother from behind.

"#happywomensday," he captioned the post.

Sunny and his mother's picture has garnered several likes and comments.

"Moms are the best," a netizen commented.

"Such a beautiful picture. Mother-son goals," another one wrote.

Sunny's brother Bobby Deol, too, reacted to the post. He dropped a string of heart-eyes emoji in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny is currently busy working on 'Gadar 2', a sequel to his 2001 blockbuster 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

