"Support Maratha reservation, but Constitutionally not possible from OBC": Pankaja Munde

The issue of the Maratha reservation is currently a significant concern in the state. Manoj Jarange Patil's hunger strike has brought this matter to the forefront, with Maratha protesters taking to the streets, demanding action from the state government.

The government has issued an ordinance to provide certificates to those who mention "Kunbi" in their genealogy. However, Jarange Patil remains steadfast in his demand to remove the word "genealogy." In this context, BJP leader Pankaja Munde has made a significant statement regarding the Maratha reservation, stating, "Constitutionally, it is impossible to provide such reservation."

Pankaja Munde said there was no demand for Maratha community reservation from OBC. "Basically, there was no demand from the Maratha community for reservation from OBC. Their simple demand was that they should get a reservation. Everyone agreed to give reservations to the community which has been deprived among them. It was approved by all the leaders, including Gopinath Munde," Pankaja Munde said.

"Our position has also been clear from the beginning. We support Maratha reservation. But who said reservation should be given to the Maratha community from OBC? That's not possible. A lot of things are not possible in terms of the Constitution. The Maratha community should be given real reservation," Pankaja Munde said.