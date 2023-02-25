Supreme Court issues notice to Maha govt in petition challenging Bombay HC decision in property dispute

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Maharashtra government, returnable within four weeks, on a petition by Jehangir Dinshaw Moriabadi (Irani) against the Bombay High Court decision on September 20 last year over a property dispute.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and J K Maheshwari condoled the delay after hearing counsel for Moriabadi and gave liberty to serve the notice on the standing counsel of the state government.