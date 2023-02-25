Supreme Court issues notice to Maha govt in petition challenging Bombay HC decision in property dispute

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 25, 2023 08:26 PM 2023-02-25T20:26:14+5:30 2023-02-25T20:27:42+5:30

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Maharashtra government, returnable within four weeks, on a petition by ...

Supreme Court issues notice to Maha govt in petition challenging Bombay HC decision in property dispute | Supreme Court issues notice to Maha govt in petition challenging Bombay HC decision in property dispute

Supreme Court issues notice to Maha govt in petition challenging Bombay HC decision in property dispute

Next

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Maharashtra government, returnable within four weeks, on a petition by Jehangir Dinshaw Moriabadi (Irani) against the Bombay High Court decision on September 20 last year over a property dispute.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and J K Maheshwari condoled the delay after hearing counsel for Moriabadi and gave liberty to serve the notice on the standing counsel of the state government.

Open in app
Tags : Supreme Court Maharashtra Government