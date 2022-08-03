Supreme Court to hear case relating Maharashtra political crisis tomorrow

The previous government did not elect a president for more than a year. The constitution stipulated that the new government had to elect a president. A new government was formed only after the resignation of the Chief Minister. The new government has a majority of 164 against 99. A new president has been elected. A decision of the full House cannot be subject to judicial review. Lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani of the Shinde group argued that constitutionally and legally elected President should be allowed to take the decision. The hearing regarding the disqualification of the MLAs was going on in the Supreme Court. Kapil Sibal submitted an affidavit from Shiv Sena. A bench headed by the Chief Justice heard these cases. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued in court for the Governor. Harish Salve was arguing in favor of Eknath Shinde. But the Chief Justice has said that the Supreme Court will hear the arguments of both sides on Thursday morning.

