Supreme Court To Hear Thackeray Faction’s Plea Against Maharashtra Assembly Speaker’s Decision Today

The Supreme Court will hear a plea filed by Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party leader Sunil Prabhu challenging the decision of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar. Narvekar had ruled in favor of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his faction.

According to the list published on the Supreme Court website, the hearing will be held before a bench of Chief Justice Dhananjay Chandrachud, Justice J. B. Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Mishra. In their decision of January 10, the Assembly Speaker said, "The group led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is the real Shiv Sena, as they have the majority in the legislature." After that, the group led by former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray filed a petition in the Supreme Court on January 15. In it, questions have been raised on Narvekar's decision. The Assembly Speaker had rejected the application of the Thackeray group regarding the disqualification of the MLAs in the Shinde group. The Thackeray group has also challenged it through the petition. Assembly Speaker Narvekar had not disqualified any group's MLAs.

Meanwhile, in the Bombay High Court, Shiv Sena party spokesperson Bharat Gogawale has filed a petition seeking disqualification of the MLAs of the Thackeray group. In it, the High Court had issued notices to 14 MLAs of the Thackeray group and others on Wednesday. The next hearing in this case will be held in the High Court on February 8.