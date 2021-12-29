Supriya Sule, 2 Maha ministers, MLA test Covid positive

Mumbai, Dec 29 Several Maharashtra leaders, including Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule, two state ministers and at least one legislator, have tested positive for Covid-19.

Supriya Sule - daughter of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and cousin of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar - made the announcement vide social media on Wednesday. Her husband, Sadanand Sule has also tested positive.

She said there is no cause for concern but urged all those people who had come in contact with her to get themselves tested.

The affected ministers are School Education Minister Prof Varsha Gaikwad, who has been afflicted for the second time, and Tribal Development Minister K.C. Padvi.

Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Nagpur Sameer D. Meghe also tested positive and has gone into isolation for treatment.

Around five dozen persons including ministers, legislators, staffers, security and police personnel have been infected by Covid-19 during the weeklong Winter Session of the legislature which ended here on Tuesday.

With a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases in the past one week, the state stands on the threshold of the third wave, plus a growing number of the Coronavirus variant Omicron that has the health authorities on their toes.

