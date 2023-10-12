Supriya Sule asks Union government to call all-party meeting to discuss India's stand on Israel-Palestine issue

Supriya Sule, Member of Parliament and Working President of the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar, expressed the view that the Union government should organize an all-party meeting to deliberate on India's stand on the Israel-Palestine issue.

Speaking to reporters here, Sule said that by supporting Israel, the Narendra Modi government has taken a different line. She was replying to a question about the Indian government supporting Israel whereas the Congress is talking about the rights of the Palestinian people amid the ongoing war triggered by Hamas's incursions inside Israel.

It was the same policy for Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Indira Gandhi as prime minister. India always had one line on this issue, but the Central government is taking a different line. When such issues pertaining to external affairs arise, an all-party meeting should be held, she said.

The world is at war right now, the Lok Sabha member from Baramati said, stressing the need for an all-party meet or discussion with all the senior leaders in the country. I would request prime minister Narendra Modi to arrange an all-party meeting urgently, she added.

On Monday, the Congress Working Committee reaffirmed its enduring endorsement for the rights of the Palestinian people, including their right to land, self-governance, and a dignified existence. Furthermore, they urged for an immediate cessation of hostilities and the commencement of negotiations to address all unresolved matters.