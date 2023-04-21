Supriya Sule asks why govt is not answering on Kharghar incident

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said Who is responsible for Kharghar incident? Ajit Pawar had written a letter to the govt and demanded action, I also got some videos, but why govt is not answering? They must answer. And if anyone is trying to hide the fact behind the incident than we must fight for it, this is a very serious issue.

At least 14 people died after suffering from sunstroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony held in Kharghar area of Raigad district neighbouring Mumbai on Sunday.

The autopsy was conducted on 12 out of the 14 deceased at the Sub-District Hospital in Panvel. The procedure confirmed that they died due to heat stroke, a medical officer attached to the facility said, adding that the post-mortem of two other victims was conducted at some other hospitals.