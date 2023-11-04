Supriya Sule blames Maha govt, Home ministry over Maratha quota violence

Supriya Sule, a prominent leader from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar faction, commented on the violence that occurred during the Maratha reservation protest. She stated that the violence was a result of the Maharashtra government and the Home Ministry's shortcomings and failures.

Maharashtra government and the home ministry are responsible for the violence. The way things turned out in the state was a failure of the entire Home Ministry and the Home Minister himself, said Supriya Sule. She further lashed out at the BJP government and said, The BJP government does jumlebaazi (fake promises) and the prime example of this can be seen in BJP's fake claims of reservation to the Maratha community, the Dhangar community, the Lingayat community, and the Muslim community.

In September, a clash erupted between the police and protesters in Jalna, Maharashtra, during a demonstration demanding Maratha Reservation. To disperse the protesters, the police resorted to a lathi charge. The Maharashtra government faced significant criticism following the police's actions in Jalna. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued a public apology for the lathi charge incident.

Supriya Sule also spoke to ANI on the matter of MLA disqualification in Maharashtra and said that even the Supreme Court has expressed disappointment in the behaviour of the speaker. She said that she has no hopes from the speaker in the whole matter but she does have high hopes from the Supreme Court. She further said, This nation runs on the constitution, and if the speaker views the matter from the point of view of the constitution, then we will surely get justice.