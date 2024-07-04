Supriya Sule Calls Maharashtra Govt’s ‘Ladki Bahin’ Scheme As Pre-Election Jumla

NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule criticized the Maharashtra government's 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, saying that implementation just months ahead of the assembly elections is nothing but a “jumla” (gimmick), said NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule on Thursday.

Last week, the state government announced the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' in the budget, wherein eligible women will receive Rs 1,500 per month. “As the Maharashtra elections are hardly 2 to 3 months away, a shower of ‘jumlas’ was expected from the state government,” the Baramati MP told reporters here.

"The scheme is beneficial given the rising unemployment and inflation. While the state government aimed to provide support to women, the scheme is burdened with numerous conditions and restrictions," remarked Sule when questioned about the scheme's rollout. She acknowledged the program but criticized its timing just before the state elections as mere ‘election jumla’.

Senior NCP (SP) leader Sule expressed concern that elections are being influenced by taking loans and utilizing government funds, urging those in power, regardless of party affiliation, to consider the consequences of such actions. She mentioned that she and her party's newly elected MPs recently met with Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal to discuss the Centre's export policies related to onion, milk, and sugar.

