Supriya Sule Cites NITI Aayog Report, Demands White Paper on Maharashtra’s Economy

NCP (Sharad Pawar) working president Supriya Sule on Wednesday highlighted Maharashtra's poor fiscal performance, citing a NITI Aayog report. The Baramati MP claimed the report exposes financial mismanagement and raises concerns about the state's social and health sectors. She demanded a white paper on Maharashtra's economic condition.

"The government should issue a white paper on the state's economy. It (the report) shows clear mismanagement and raises concerns about social and health sectors," she said.

Sule pointed out that despite Maharashtra's high revenue mobilisation and record GST collection, the state's Fiscal Health Index ranking dropped from fourth place in 2022 to sixth.

Citing the NITI Aayog report, the NCP (SP) leader claimed that Maharashtra performed poorly in ease of doing business.

She also questioned the justification for a state government delegation traveling to Davos for the World Economic Forum meeting to sign MoUs.

