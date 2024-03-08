Supriya Sule Criticizes Maharashtra Government, Alleges Intimidation of Ruling Partners Alongside Opposition

Supriya Sule, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Member of Parliament for Baramati, criticized the Maharashtra government, suggesting that not only opposition figures but also members of the ruling coalition are facing intimidation in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Sule responded to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' remarks regarding Sharad Pawar's accusation that NCP MLA Sunil Shelke had intimidated NCP leaders. Fadnavis had characterized Pawar's comments as a threat and remarked that such statements from a prominent figure like Pawar diminish his stature.

This highlights a lapse in the responsibilities of the home ministry. Patil had communicated to Fadnavis, alleging that certain officials from coalition parties in his constituency were using offensive language against him and threatening to restrict his movements. Sule also criticized the state government, labeling it as abki baar, golibar sarkar, in reference to the recent shooting incident involving a BJP MLA at a police station in Ulhasnagar.

In Pune, drugs worth crores of rupees are being seized, and the koyta gang is causing trouble on the roads. The home ministry is responsible for all this. Unfortunately, this state government is not only threatening people in the opposition but also alliance partners, she claimed.

