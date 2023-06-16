Supriya Sule expresses concern over insensitivity towards women's safety in Maharashtra

Controversy has arisen in Maharashtra over an advertisement that reads "Modi in the nation and Shinde in Maharashtra." NCP MP Supriya Sule has expressed her disapproval of the government's use of advertisements and banners, deeming it regrettable. Sule commented, "It is unfortunate that those in positions of power are engaging in such activities."

After assuming the position of the working president of the NCP, Supriya Sule engaged in a media interaction. On this occasion, she directed her criticism towards the government. "It is highly unfortunate," she expressed. "We are taking things for granted. But if the ruling party and those in power are so engrossed in extensive advertisements and banner politics, then in which direction will the work of this state go?" she said.

"It is unfortunate that the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister are putting up illegal posters throughout the village. The proliferation of these illegal posters must be halted," she stated. "The Maharashtra government and the Central government display insensitivity towards women's safety. Numerous illicit activities are being carried out in Maharashtra. Elections have not yet taken place. Who is currently governing Maharashtra?" she questioned.