Supriya Sule meets Union Ministers to advocate constituency demands

A day after she requested union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnav for adding stoppage at Daund for Southbound trains, Baramati MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday met Vaishanv and union minister Piyush Goyal and handed over a letter of demands for her constituency.

In a meeting with Vaishav, she again advocated for a stoppage at the crucial stations in Pune that fall within her constituency. She previously stated that adding a stoppage for southbound trains at Daund station would relieve the burden on Pune station. Today, she demanded that Hutatma Express and Solapur-bound trains stop at Bhigwan and that all trains be hauled at Jejuri, Neera, and Daund.

She requested that the mobile connectivity issue in the remote areas of Bhor, Velha, and Purandar taluks be resolved and that a mobile tower be built in this area.

Sule met with Union Minister Piyush Goyal and asked for his assistance with post-harvesting management projects in her constituency.

Post Harvest Management Projects have been proposed in the talukas of Baramati, Indapur, Daund, and Purandar. The central government will spend 90% of the money, with the state government spending the remaining 10%. She asked Goyal to expedite the work for these projects, highlighting that they will provide a fair price for farmers' produce in neighbouring areas and create jobs.