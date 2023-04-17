Supriya Sule reacts on Maha heatstroke death, says we can't compare value of their lives with money

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule said that the incident is unfortunate. Amid rising heat, sensitivity must be shown while organising such events.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced Rs 5 lakhs for those who died, but the value of people's lives isn't Rs 5 lakhs. We can't compare the value of their lives with money.

Congress attacked the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra over the loss of lives due to sunstroke at an award function in Navi Mumbai, and demanded that accountability be fixed in what it said was a case of culpable homicide.

At least 12 people have died while two others are battling for life after suffering sunstroke at the Maharashtra Bhushan award event on Sunday. The deceased were nine women and three men.