Supriya Sule requests railway ministry to set up high-powered committee after triple train accident in Odisha

Over 238 people were killed and over 900 have been injured in a horrific train derailment that occurred on Friday evening at around 7 pm in Odisha's Balasore.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule said, very painful morning to wake up to. We have lost many lives this morning in a very unfortunate train accident. I would request the Railways and the state authorities to intervene and help every person who is hurt. I would request the Railway Ministry and Govt of India to set up a high-powered committee to find out why this accident has happened.

The crash, one of the deadliest in India in recent times, involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and a goods train. The derailment of 10 to 12 coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express caused them to fall onto the opposite track. Subsequently, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express collided with the derailed coaches, leading to the derailment of three to four of its own coaches. Adding to the tragedy, a goods train was also involved in the crash