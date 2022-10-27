Supriya Sule says declare wet drought, give immediate assistance to farmers

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule demanded that the Maharashtra government declare a wet drought in the state to give relief to farmers facing losses due to heavy rains.

The excess rainfall in various parts of Maharashtra damaged the crops and turned farms into lakes. It is my request to Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to declare wet drought in the state, the Baramati MP tweeted.

Diwali was a dark period for farmers as produce could not harvested in time and rotted. The state should positively consider making direct financial assistance to farmers along with announcing wet drought, Sule added.