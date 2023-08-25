"Supriya Sule's statement on Ajit Pawar not political", clarifies Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar's statement that “Ajit Pawar is our leader” caused a stir in political circles. However, during a meeting in Dahiwadi, Sharad Pawar clarified, "I didn't say this." Such an explanation was provided. He further stated, "Supriya Sule can say that, they are brother and sister and don't take political meaning out of her statement."

He also said, "If a large group splits from the party, it is called a split. Some of us took a different stand, so it cannot be called a split. He also said that they were given a chance after the morning swearing-in ceremony, but now they don't want to be given a chance again.”

Sharad Pawar held a workers' dialogue rally in Dahiwadi, Man taluka today. Addressing the gathering, he strongly voiced his opposition to decisions that undermine farmers' interests. He criticised the central government, emphasizing that onions have never been subject to export duty before.