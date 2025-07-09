Suresh Dhas’s Son Involved in Crash That Killed One; MLA Dismisses Rumours Of Drunk Driving

A fatal road accident involving the son of BJP MLA Suresh Dhas from Beed’s Ashti constituency has sparked widespread attention. On Monday night, Sagar Dhas was allegedly driving a luxury car that struck and killed 34-year-old hotel owner Nitin Prakash Shelke near Jategaon Phata on the Ahmednagar–Pune highway. Shelke, who owned a hotel in the area, was riding his motorcycle home when the incident occurred. The accident, which initially went unreported for almost 24 hours, led to a case being filed at Supa police station and triggered political chatter across the district and beyond.

Responding to growing speculation and media scrutiny, MLA Suresh Dhas broke his silence. “A formal FIR has been registered against my son. He was traveling to Mumbai for medical treatment when the accident happened in the Ahilyanagar area. Sadly, a young man named Nitin Prakash Shelke died. But let me clarify - my son has no addiction. This is not a case of drink and drive,” he told reporters. Dhas confirmed that Sagar was behind the wheel at the time of the crash and was released by authorities the next evening around 5:30 PM after initial proceedings.

According to local media reports, the incident occurred around 10:30 PM on Monday, July 7. Nitin Shelke was leaving his hotel "Sahyadri" and heading home to Palwe Khurd when his bike was struck by Sagar’s speeding car (MH 23 2929). The impact was so intense that Nitin was crushed under the vehicle and died on the spot. The collision took place while Shelke was crossing the highway on his two-wheeler (MH 16 DJ 3765). Sagar Dhas was reportedly en route from Pune to Ahmednagar at the time of the accident.

Nitin’s cousin, Swapnil Shelke, was waiting nearby and rushed to the scene upon learning about the mishap. He found Nitin gravely injured and immediately moved him to the roadside for safety. Other family members, including Amol, Satish, and Nilesh Shelke, were contacted, and they collectively took Nitin to a private hospital in Supa. Unfortunately, he was declared dead before treatment could begin. His body was later sent for autopsy at the Parner Rural Hospital. The last rites were performed on Tuesday afternoon in his native village amid an outpouring of grief.

The involvement of a political leader’s son in a fatal accident has sparked debate on road safety and accountability. While the victim’s family is mourning the sudden loss, Suresh Dhas’s public clarification has attempted to put to rest rumors about intoxication and negligence. However, questions remain regarding the speed of the car, the delay in reporting the incident, and the fairness of the legal process. Authorities have assured that investigations will proceed without bias. Meanwhile, the tragic incident has reignited discussions on the privileges of political families and the importance of equal justice for all.