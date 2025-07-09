MNS Workers Vandalise Tondgaon Toll Plaza in Washim Over Unfinished Road, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

The Tondgaon toll plaza on the Akola-Nanded Highway in the Washim district was vandalised by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers on Wednesday, causing extensive property damage. In a social media video that has gone viral, MNS employees are shown wielding iron rods in broad daylight to smash the glass panes of several toll booths. The MNS Washim district president, Raju Patil Kidse, was quoted in an NDTV article as saying that the movement was sparked by complaints about unfinished road construction and a lack of basic amenities. Although toll collecting has already started, the road beyond the toll plaza is not yet operational. Multiple memorandums were submitted, yet nothing was done about it. This is blatant exploitation, he said.

Kidse accused the authorities of putting money before infrastructure, notably pointing out that the road up to Kanergaon village is still unfinished. Political mobilisation is thought to have exacerbated local citizens' pent-up dissatisfaction, which is reflected in the damage.

#महाराष्ट्र के वाशिम में मनसे कार्यकर्ताओं ने टोंडगांव टोल प्लाजा पर तोड़फोड़ की

अकोला-नांदेड़ राजमार्ग पर वाशिम जिले के टोंडगांव टोल प्लाजा पर मनसे कार्यकर्ताओं ने तोड़फोड़ की।

यह घटना कल हुई।



कार्यकर्ताओं ने टोल प्लाजा पर कोई सुविधा न होने का आरोप लगाते हुए तोड़फोड़ की। pic.twitter.com/qcIeJY4cbT — DINESH SHARMA (@medineshsharma) July 9, 2025

The Washim incident occurs when MNS tensions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Area are on the rise. MNS employees, along with members of the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti and Sena UBT, sought to hold a protest march proclaiming Marathi identity on Tuesday but were denied permission by the police, resulting in a high police presence in some areas of Mira-Bhayandar. Despite police using Section 144 of the IPC to forbid unlawful assembly, big crowds started to congregate in the early morning. Police repeatedly interrupted the rally, which was initially scheduled to go from Balaji Circle to Mira Road station, citing security concerns.

Mumbai: MNS workers protest for Marathi at Mira Road, Police has arrested few MNS workers.



This protest seems to be triggered after traders from Marwadi Gujarati community took a protest rally against attack on a trader few days back.



All this drama seems to be for upcoming BMC… pic.twitter.com/0PePE3tFyf — Woke Eminent (@WokePandemic) July 8, 2025

Late Monday night, Kashimira Police began arresting protesters, including members of the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti, the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT), and the MNS, in preparation for conflict. Due to the high volume of arrests, authorities had to employ autorickshaws and even turn a nearby banquet hall into a makeshift holding facility, which caused logistical pandemonium.

MNS Thane-Palghar head Avinash Jadhav was one of the prominent demonstrators arrested. While their gathering was denied, a recent protest by local traders was allowed, prompting protesters to accuse the authorities of using double standards.



The march was partially permitted later in the day but was again stopped close to Shanti Nagar, a community that is home to a sizable Gujarati and Jain population. Before the march eventually came to an end at Mira Road station, there was a sit-in protest.