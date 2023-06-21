Surge in leafy vegetable prices adds burden on consumers in Nashik

As the arrival of the monsoon is still awaited, the dams in Nashik have reached critically low levels. Meanwhile, there has been a substantial surge in the prices of leafy vegetables. In the previous month, a bunch of cilantro was priced at Rs 4-5, but today it is being sold at Rs 100-110. Similarly, the prices of fenugreek and spinach have also witnessed an increase of approximately 50 per cent.

The prices of essential vegetables have experienced significant fluctuations in recent days. Previously, several months ago, farmers protested and discarded vegetables due to extremely low prices. However, the current situation has seen a sharp increase in vegetable prices across the board. Consequently, consumers are now faced with the burden of higher expenses. Last week, a bunch of cilantro was priced at Rs 47-50, while dill and fenugreek were sold for Rs 35. Presently, these prices have surged to Rs 100-110, according to the reports.

A significant amount of vegetables are produced in the district, resulting in their transportation to Nashik through various markets in Mumbai. Throughout the year, there have been frequent fluctuations in vegetable prices. As a consequence, farmers are facing substantial financial losses. Farmers are now expressing concerns about the continuous rise in vegetable prices. Additionally, the intense heatwave conditions persisting until the third week of June have adversely affected the production of various agricultural commodities, including leafy vegetables. This has caused a significant decline in the arrival of certain vegetables, particularly leafy vegetables and cilantro, resulting in an escalation of prices within the Nashik Agricultural Produce Committee.

Nashik district is known for its highest vegetable production, supplying vegetables to several districts in the state. Nashik Agricultural Market Committee dispatches around 150 to 200 vehicles carrying vegetables to Mumbai and suburban areas. This year, the delayed arrival of monsoon due to the impact of El Nino is anticipated. Along with that, the scarcity of rainfall in the first two weeks of June has led to water scarcity in rural areas. Consequently, the availability of water for farming has reduced, resulting in a decline in vegetable production.