Surpiya Sule writes to Om Birla the second time in four months on Sunil Tatkare's MP status

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, reiterating her request that she made four months ago to disqualify Sunil Tatkare, who serves as the representative for Maharashtra's Raigad constituency in the Lower House.

I had filed a Disqualification Petition on 4 July 2023 seeking the disqualification of Sunil Tatkare under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India. It’s been 4 months with no action taken. The delinquent MP’s actions are a blatant attack on the Tenth Schedule and the Hon’ble Supreme Court has directed timely resolution of such petitions to uphold the Constitution & democratic principles in true spirit. I request no further delay in adjudicating the petition please, Sule wrote on X.

As your records would reveal, I have filed a Disqualification Petition on 05.07.2023 under Rule 6 of the Members of Lok Sabha(Disqualification on ground of Defection) Rules, 1985, seeking disqualification of Sunil Tatkare under Para 2 (1)(a) of Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India. It has been 4 months since the said filing but no action has been taken by your office either to issue notice on the delinquent MP or to call for an oral hearing in the matter, Sule wrote in the letter.

The NCP underwent a vertical split on July 2 this year after Ajit Pawar along with eight of his MLAs joined the Eknath Shinde government in Maharashtra. Both factions of the party have staked claim over the name and symbol of the party and have petitioned at ECI in this regard.