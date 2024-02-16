"Surveying 1.58 Crore Households in 15 Days is a Record.." Chhgan Bhujbal Reacts to Submission of Maratha Survey Report

The State Backward Classes Commission was given the objective of conducting a survey on reservations for the Maratha community. For this reason, the Commission conducted a survey of the Maratha community and open-category castes across the state. The detailed report was submitted to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde by the commission's chairman, Justice (retd) Sunil Shukre.

The survey was conducted in the state between January 23 and February 2. The data was then submitted to the Gokhale Institute. It was processed and its report was submitted to the commission. After this, the chairman and members of the commission discussed it and submitted the final report to the state government. Minister and OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal has reacted to the report.

"The Shukre Committee presented the report today. But I don't know what's in that situation. This is a record of surveying 1.58 crore households in 15 days. Had 15 more days been given, the state would have conducted a caste-wise census. Don't give a reservation from OBC. "We support the Maratha community to give them a separate reservation," Bhujbal said.

Chhagan Bhujbal claimed that false certificates were being given in some places. "Some officials resigned from the committee. They are said to have been under pressure. Why remove those who were removed from the committee? This is also discussed. The government is giving a different reservation. So I'm satisfied. If you are going to give a separate reservation, then why do you need a Kunbi certificate now?"

The report will be tabled in the Cabinet meeting:

The Backward Classes Commission submitted its report today. The report will be tabled in the Cabinet meeting, which will be discussed. It will be discussed at a special session on February 20. The commission had been working on the report for the past few days. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also said, "We are confident that reservation for the Maratha community will be given within the framework of the law and without hurting the reservation of other communities."