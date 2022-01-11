Sussanne Khan tests positive for coronavirus

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and interior designer Sussanne Khan has contracted COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Sussanne took to Instagram and informed everyone about her diagnosis.

"After dodging COVID-19 for 2 years, in the 3rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one," she wrote.

After learning about the unfortunate news, members from the film industry wished Sussanne a speedy recovery.

"Get well soon," actor Bipasha Basu commented.

" You will be fine soon," Sussanne's sister Farah Khan Ali wrote.

Meanwhile, Sussanne recently made headlines for her relationship with actor Arslan Goni.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor