Swapnil Kusale Wins Bronze Medal in Paris Olympics 2024: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces Rs 1 Crore for Indian Shooter

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced Rs 1 crore to the Indian shooter for winning the Bronze medal in in Men's 50m Rifle at Paris Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday, August.

Shinde today called the family of Olympic bronze medal-winning shooter Kolhapur, congratulated them, and assured them of the Maharashtra government's full support for Swapnil's future endeavours.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde today called the family of Olympic bronze medal winning shooter Swapnil Kusale in Kolhapur and congratulated them and also assured them of full support from the Maharashtra govt to Swapnil for his future endeavours.





Earlier in the day, CM Shinde Congratulated Kusale on winning the Bronze medal and assured that the state government would assist him. "I congratulate Swapnil Kusale on winning a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics. The Maharashtra government will provide all possible assistance to him. He is the pride of the state," Shinde told reporters.

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis spoke to Suresh, father of Swapnil Kusale, who won a bronze medal in shooting at the Paris Olympics 2024.





Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also spoke to Suresh, the father of Swapnil Kusale, via video call to congratulate him on his son's bronze medal win in shooting at the Paris Olympics. Fadnavis said Swapnil has made India and Maharashtra proud.

Fadnavis further mentioned that Khashaba Dadasaheb Jadhav, who hailed from Maharashtra, won India's first individual Olympic medal in wrestling in the 1952 Helsinki Olympics. After 72 years, Swapnil has brought pride to the state once again. At the end he said we will organise a grand welcome when he comes back to India.