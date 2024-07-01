T20 World Cup 2024 Win: Captain Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar Are From Mumbai, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (Watch Video)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed immense pride in the achievements of the national team. Highlighting the contributions of Mumbai-based players, CM Shinde said, "It is a matter of pride for us that India has won the World Cup. Captain Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar are from Mumbai- this is also a thing of pride for us. I extend good wishes to the entire team."

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde On India Winning the T20 World Cup 2024

#WATCH | On India winning the T20 World Cup 2024, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "It is a matter of pride for us that India has won the World Cup. Captain Rohit Sharma and Surya Kumar are from Mumbai- this is also a thing of pride for us. I extend good wishes to the entire… pic.twitter.com/DICTsPX5rt — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

India defeated South Africa by seven runs in the final match of the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados. Summarising the final match of the tournament, India won the toss and opted to bat first.

After being reduced to 34/3, a counter-attacking partnership between Virat (76) and Axar Patel (47 in 31 balls, with one four and four sixes) of 72 runs restored India's position in the game. A 57-run stand between Virat and Shivam Dube (27 in 16 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to 176/7 in their 20 overs.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Pens Special Message For Ravindra Jadeja After Star All-Rounder Announces Retirement From T20Is.

Keshav Maharaj (2/23) and Anrich Nortje (2/26) were the top bowlers for SA. Marco Jansen and Aiden Markram took a wicket each. In the run chase of 177 runs, Proteas was reduced to 12/2 and then a 58-run partnership between Quinton de Kock (39 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Tristan Stubbs (31 in 21 balls, with three fours and a six) brought back SA into the game.

A half-century by Heinrich Klaasen (52 in 27 balls, with two fours and five sixes) threatened to take the game away from India. However, Arshdeep Singh (2/18), Jasprit Bumrah (2/20) and Hardik (3/20) made a fine comeback in death overs, keeping SA to 169/8 in their 20 overs.

Virat secured the 'Player of the Match' for his performance. Now, by securing their first ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has ended their ICC trophy drought.