Tadoba queen Maya goes missing from Andhari Tiger Reserve, search underway

The legendary tigress Maya (T-12), a beloved attraction of the Tadoba Tiger Reserve, has been missing for the past few days, leaving many concerned. Forest department authorities are actively investigating whether Maya has left her territory and relocated to a different area.

Notably, the Tadoba Tiger Reserve reopened for tourists on October 1, and the incident came to light just recently.

Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar, Conservator of Forests and field Director of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve said, "Tadoba Tiger Reserve was closed for tourists until September 30. As a result, the inspection of the forest staff was also reduced. Tourism has now started on October 1. It is fundamentally wrong to expect to see a specific tiger or tigress as soon as you start. The tiger reserve covers an area of about 1700 sq km and has more than 100 tigers. Therefore, it is too early to suspect that a tiger has disappeared without being noticed. Please allow our monitoring system a few days; our system is operational. Camera traps have been placed in the area. It is also essential to determine if the tigress has had cubs or if she has left her territory due to an incident. After maintaining systematic tracing for at least 25-30 days, we will have more information. Until then, it would not be appropriate to draw any conclusions."

Life is also very challenging for tigers. Tigers typically live for 10-15 years. Tadoba's high tiger density and vast territory often lead to struggles among tigers. New tigers constantly join the ecosystem, resulting in territorial conflicts and battles among the tigers. Tigers can be relocated to new locations, and tigresses can give birth to cubs, adding further complexity to the situation. As a result, tigers may adopt different strategies, and there could be various factors influencing their behaviour. Therefore, when our systematic monitoring system provides insights, that information will be shared with everyone, as stated by Jitendra Ramgaonkar.

Maya, the missing tigress, is 13 years old. In the wild, tigers can live for 12 to 15 years. There is speculation that Maya may have met a natural demise, but this theory is currently under scrutiny by the forest officials at Tadoba Tiger Reserve. There is still hope that Maya may reappear, providing a sight to behold for the eagerly waiting tourists. The situation remains dynamic, and the dedicated efforts of the forest department continue to unravel the mystery surrounding Maya's disappearance.