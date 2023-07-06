Taiwan to set up office in Mumbai, its third in India, after Delhi and Chennai

Taiwan on Wednesday announced plans to enhance its official presence in India by setting up a new representative office in the financial hub of Mumbai, taking the number of such facilities in the country to three. India and Taiwan, which don’t have formal diplomatic relations, first established representative offices in each other’s capitals in 1995. Besides the Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in New Delhi, Taiwan set up an office in Chennai in December 2012.

India currently has the India-Taipei Association (ITA) office in Taipei. These facilities on both sides function as de facto missions and are responsible for promoting cooperation in trade, investment, tourism, education, and science and technology. Taiwan’s foreign ministry said in a statement that the establishment of a TECC in Mumbai is aimed at further advancing “substantive ties” with India and deepening exchanges and cooperation.

“In recent years, cooperation between [Taiwan] and the Republic of India has witnessed significant progress in numerous domains, including economics and trade, science and technology, critical supply chains, culture, education, and traditional medicine,” the statement said. Taiwan’s move comes at a time when India’s ties with China have been taken to their lowest point in six decades by the three-year-old military standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). In recent years, the Indian side has sought to woo Taiwan’s semiconductor majors as part of efforts to create chip manufacturing capabilities.The office in Mumbai is expected to begin functioning by the final quarter of 2023 as Taiwan needs to find suitable premises and hire local staff, the people said.The office in Mumbai will provide visa services, document authentication and emergency assistance to business people, tourists and Taiwanese nationals in the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh and the union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.