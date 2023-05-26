Take a decision on the disqualification of 16 MLAs, Thackeray faction to Rahul Narvekar

A high-level delegation of Shiv Sena (UBT) legislators met Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Thursday and submitted a memorandum requesting him to take a decision on the disqualification of 16 MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena at the earliest. The meeting came two weeks after the Supreme court gave its verdict on the case of disqualification petition.

A positive discussion was held in the meeting with the President. Danve expressed his belief that the case assigned by the Supreme Court regarding the disqualification of 16 MLAs will be heard at the earliest.Opposition leader Ambadas Danve along with MLA Anil Parab, Shiv Sena Thackeray party group leader in the assembly Ajay Chaudhary, MLA Vilas Potnis, MLA Ravindra Waikar, MLA Ramesh Korgaonkar were included in the delegation. A similar letter has already been given to Vice President Narahari Zirawal. The Supreme Court, in its order on May 12 on the political crisis in Maharashtra, had asked the Speaker to decide the disqualification petitions “within a reasonable period”.