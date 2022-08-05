Talatha's helper who asked for a bribe of Rs 3000 is in custody of ACB

Beed: A helper from Talatha who demanded a bribe of Rs 3,000 to register the alteration of the plot was detained by the anti-graft squad. This action was taken by Anti-Corruption Squad on August 5.

The name of the accused is Sheikh Khamar Sheikh Mehmood (48, Telgaon Road, Beed). He works as a helper at Saja Talatha in Pingle Taraf in Beed. The complainant had purchased a plot in Sajja near Pingle. Helper Sheikh Khamar demanded a bribe of three thousand rupees on May 26, 2022 to register his change. The complainant rushed to the ACB office and raised the issue. The bribe demand was verified on the same day.

However, the helper Sheikh Khamar did not accept the bribe due to suspicion. Moreover, the complainant also refused to file a complaint. Therefore, Deputy Superintendent Shankar Shinde, Amaldar Suresh Sangle, Bharat Garde, Avinash Gawli, Ganesh Mhetre arrested Sheikh Khamar on August 5. A case of demand for bribe was registered against him at the city police station on the complaint of Shankar Shinde.